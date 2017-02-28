Hardik and Krunal Pandya star in Baroda’s emphatic win over Punjab

Hardik Pandya workedup good pace to finish with figures of 3/26 in 8.4 overs. (Source: File) Hardik Pandya workedup good pace to finish with figures of 3/26 in 8.4 overs. (Source: File)

Brothers Krunal and Hardik Pandya excelled with the bat and ball respectively as Baroda crushed Punjab by 75 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy group A match.

Batting first, Krunal scored 78 off 105 with nine boundaries adding 102 runs with Aditya Waghmode (54) as Baroda scored a respectable 249 in 48.3 overs.

Irfan Pathan (37 off 40 balls) and Vishnu Solanki (24 off 17 balls) added 52 runs for the sixth wicket.

Baltej Singh (4/47) was the most successful bowler for Punjab while Siddharth Kaul got three wickets. Skipper Harbhajan Singh was economical giving away only 39 in his 10 overs.

Baroda then bowled out Punjab 174 in 40.4 overs with Hardik working up good pace to finish with figures of 3/26 in 8.4 overs. Hardik cleaned up Gurkeerat Singh Mann (62), Sandeep Sharma (10) and Siddharth Kaul (0).

Summarised Scores

At Karnail Singh Stadium: Baroda 249 in 48.3 overs (Krunal Pandya 78, Aditya Waghmode 54, Baltej Sibgh 4/47)

Punjab 174 in 40.4 overs (Gurkeerat Singh Mann 62, Hardik Pandya 3/26) Baroda won by 75 runs.

At Kotla: Assam 207 in 48.2 overs (KB Arun Karthik 56, J Syed Mohammed 53, Basant Mohanty 5/26)

Odisha 213/1 in 35.3 overs (Anurag Sarangi 104 no, Gobinda Poddar 100 no). Odisha won by 9 wickets.

At Palam: Railways 199 in 41.4 overs (Asad Pathan 46, Akshay Karnewar 3/32)

Vidarbha 200/2 in 45.2 overs (Jitesh Sharma 84, Faiz Fazal 53). Vidarbha won by 8 wickets.