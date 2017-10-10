Harbhajan Singh trolled on Twitter, off-spinner shuts them up

Harbhajan Singh married Geeta Basra in 2015. Harbhajan Singh married Geeta Basra in 2015.

Harbhajan Singh has many fans that interact with him on social media. Most of his tweets also get replies from his fans and Harbhajan has sometimes reponded to them. He did the same when twitterati replied to him after he posted a photo of his wife Geeta Basra on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on October 9. But not all replies were positive.

The off-spinner had to deal with Twitter trolls and their harsh replies on the photo in which Geeta was seen celebrating the festival which the trolls called ‘anti-Sikh’. “Happy karwa chaouth biwi @Geeta_Basra now khao piyo moaj karo I am sure badi bukh lagi hogi.” Harbhajan Singh had posted.

Happy karwa chaouth biwi ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘@Geeta_Basra now khao 🍎🍇🍔🍕piyo moaj karo I am sure badi bukh lagi hogi 😜😜🍎 pic.twitter.com/6opQbjmDxq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 8 October 2017

One of the replies read, “Feeling sad to see a Punjabi is doing such a hypocrisy… Its called hypocrisy according to Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji,”.

Despite all the negative tweets, Harbhajan replied, “Kon se Granth mai likha hai yeh na karo wo na karo .Dharm ke naam par logo ko gumrah mat karo. phle acha insaan bano wohi sabse bada dharm hai.”

Kon se Granth mai likha hai yeh na karo wo na karo.Dharm ke naam par logo ko gumrah mat karo.phle acha insaan bano wohi sabse bada dharm hai http://t.co/92KlSAsCMh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 8 October 2017

Other replies questioned if Harbhajan is even a Sikh. The off-spinner maintained his cool and replied to them.

Jeo singh sahb.. apka medal apko pahunch jayega.. khush raho.. now sleep..so Jao rulaoge kya itne tweets kar k 😜 honesty medal goes to you http://t.co/fUiSMcpERt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 8 October 2017

Ya I see your Dp if I am not wrong that’s your boy ?? Does He looks proper sikh?? Learn to be a good human first than talk about religion http://t.co/Ie5I10errL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 8 October 2017

Harbhajan was in Himachal Pradesh for Punjab’s Ranji Trophy encounter.

