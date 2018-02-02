  • Associate Sponsor
Harbhajan Singh to lead Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Yuvraj Singh his deputy

By: PTI | Mohali | Published: February 2, 2018 8:43 pm
Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh India, India Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh bowling, Harbhajan Singh news, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab team in Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: Express Archive)
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament to be played at Alur in Karnataka from February 7 to 16, a Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) spokesman said on Friday. Yuvraj Singh will be the vice-captain of the team.

PCA’s senior selection committee under the chairmanship of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma picked the team for the upcoming senior men’s one-day Vijay Hazare Trophy Group–A All India league. Punjab will play their first league match against Haryana on February 7.

The Team: Harbahajn Singh (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice-Captain), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Gupta, Gitansh Khera, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Manpreet Singh Grewal, Barinder Singh Sran, Mayank Markande and Sharad Lumba.

