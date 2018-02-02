Harbhajan Singh to lead Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Yuvraj Singh his deputy

Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab team in Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: Express Archive) Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab team in Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: Express Archive)

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament to be played at Alur in Karnataka from February 7 to 16, a Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) spokesman said on Friday. Yuvraj Singh will be the vice-captain of the team.

PCA’s senior selection committee under the chairmanship of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma picked the team for the upcoming senior men’s one-day Vijay Hazare Trophy Group–A All India league. Punjab will play their first league match against Haryana on February 7.

The Team: Harbahajn Singh (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (Vice-Captain), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Gupta, Gitansh Khera, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Manpreet Singh Grewal, Barinder Singh Sran, Mayank Markande and Sharad Lumba.

