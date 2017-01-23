Harbhajan Singh to lead Punjab in Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament

Punjab under Harbhajan Singh’s captaincy will kick start their campaign against Haryana on January 29. Punjab under Harbhajan Singh’s captaincy will kick start their campaign against Haryana on January 29.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will lead the Punjab team in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic T20 tournament which begins on January 29.

The Senior Selection Committee of Punjab Cricket Association met under the chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Sr. here to select the Punjab team for the tournament.

Harbhajan, who took a break from cricket for eight months, was named captain with Gurkeerat Singh Mann as his deputy.

Punjab will kick start their campaign against Haryana at Amtar (Himachal Pradesh) on January 29, followed by matches against Delhi on January 30 at Dharamshala, against Jammu and Kashmir on January 31 at Dharamshala, against Services on February 1 at Dharamshala and against HP at Dharamshala on February 2.

The team will leave for Amtar on January 27. Coach Arun Sharma and bowling coach Harvinder Singh will accompany the team.

The Team: Harbhajan Singh (capt), Manan Vohra, Pargat Singh, Jaskaran Singh Sohi (wicket-keeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sharad Lumba, Anmolpreet Singh, Nikhil Chaudhary, Siddharth Kaul, Manpreet Singh Grewal, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Khanna, Baltej Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmol Malhotra.