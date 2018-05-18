Harbhajan Singh slams BCCI’s decision to not play day-night Test cricket against Australia

Harbhajan Singh believes India could challenge Australia in Day-Night Test cricket. (Source: File) Harbhajan Singh believes India could challenge Australia in Day-Night Test cricket. (Source: File)

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed Indian cricket team’s decision to not hold a Day-Night pink ball Test against Australian during the upcoming tour Down Under at the end of the year. Speaking to reporters at an event in New Delhi, the Mumbai Indians bowler said that India should be willing to try a new format.

“I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it. I am all for it. Tell me what’s the apprehension of playing with pink ball? If you play, [then only] you can adjust. It may not be as difficult as it seems,” the 37-year old was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Singh’s remarks came on the same day when the Committe of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai firmly backed the cricketing team’s decision. Speaking at the launch of historian Boria Majumdar’s book launch in New Delhi, Rai said that there is nothing wrong with India wanting to win the series. “What’s wrong in us wanting to win all the matches? Any team that steps out on a pitch wants to win. 30 years back they said India play Test matches only to draw but they don’t say that anymore,” he said.

But Harbhajan asserted that India would have an equal chance to triumph against Australia in the pink ball conditions and it should have been taken up as a challenge. “We have fast bowlers to trouble them. And what makes us think our batsmen can’t take up the challenge of facing Aussie pacers? It’s a challenge, and what’s the harm in taking up the challenge?,” he said.

“Don’t you accept the challenge of playing England in overcast conditions in their country? Isn’t that a challenge? If we could take up that challenge why not pink-ball cricket,” he further added.

India cricket team will travel to Australia for a two-month long tour starting from November 21. The two teams will play 3 T20Is, four Tests and 3 ODIs.

