Harbhajan Singh revels in vibe and charm of ‘cheeku and cheeki ki shaadi’, watch video

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, hosted a wedding reception at St Regis in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Tuesday. The newlywed couple invited friends from both sports circles and entertainment industry and it made the grand party quite the star-studded affair.

Some of the cricketers who attended the event included former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, who all shook a leg with the star couple. Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the event and shared a funny moment with the couple when he asked Virat Kohli to recite one of his popular dialogues to Anushka Sharma.

Two days after the party, it seems Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is still feeling nostalgic about the party as he shared a video of him dancing along with Shah Rukh Khan. In a tweet, Bhajji described Kohli and Anushka as “Cheeku” and Cheeki” and said that their wedding gave everyone a reason to dance.

Cheeku aur cheeki ki shaadi ne sabko khoob nachaya! @imVkohli@AnushkaSharma. @iamsrk ur vibe and charm just makes everything so energetic! #BadshahKhanpic.twitter.com/faBO79L4dq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 29 December 2017

Harbhajan Singh also praised SRK’s energy in his tweet, with whom he was seen dancing in the video. The off-spinner gave the Bollywood actor a hug as the two joined Virat and Anushka on the stage for a dance.

Kohli, after the wedding reception, has left for South Africa with Anushka, where the couple will celebrate the New Year. The Indian skipper will get back to his cricketing duties in South Africa as India get prepared to take on Proteas for a 3-match Test series.

