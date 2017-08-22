Harbhajan Singh responds to irate home buyers after real estate firm goes under

Harbhajan Singh defended claims by Twitter users that they received free real estate gifts. (Source: Express Photo) Harbhajan Singh defended claims by Twitter users that they received free real estate gifts. (Source: Express Photo)

Harbhajan Singh has hit back at home buyers who accused him and former India captain MS Dhoni of getting their due properties from real estate firms while many people have seen their funds and property liquified having invested in projects. The two cricketers were the faces of some of the real estate projects and like previous examples of PR crisis, the companies failed to deliver on their promises. It has thus brought into question the brand endorsers too – in this case Harbhajan and Dhoni. Dhoni had pulled out of promoting a real estate company last year after they failed to deliver on their promises.

Some of the people who had invested into the schemes took dig at Harbhajan and the bowler did not take too kindly to the allegations.

One user wrote, “amrapalifraud @msdhoni n @harbhajan_singh sir aap logon ka villa to mil gya free mein. Humhare to paise bhi doob rahe hai @avhflatbuyers (Sir you are getting villas for free while we are losing money),” on Twitter.

In response, Harbhajan said: “Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai? thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya. Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai (who told you we got villas? We got nothing. We were fooled and our names were used to make money from the public).”

Meanwhile another user alleged Dhoni was a ‘good friend’ of the company boss, so Harbhajan should not lie. The India spinner replied, “He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi”.

The same firm had allegedly promised to gift villas to the 2011 World Cup winning team which also included Harbhajan. However the off spinner later claimed that no villas were ever given.

