Harbhajan Singh questions Indian selectors for Karun Nair’s absence

Harbhajan Singh questioned Indian selectors for not considering Karun Nair for the upcoming three match one-day international series against England.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2015 against South Africa, where he had just managed to take one wicket, posted a tweet asking the selector over Karun’s absence in the 15 man squad.

“Hello guys Wher is Karun Nair?? Who just scored 300 vs England..he isn’t part of even practice games against Eng. Forget ODI. Wah kamal hai. (sic.)” said the veteran off-spinner.

Nair, became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket while also became the first batsman to convert his debut century to maiden triple ton, when he remained unbeaten 303 against England in the fifth and the final Test in Chennai.

Harbhajan’s last ODI appearance for India came against South Africa in a home series in 2015.

In the upcoming limited overs series against England, Virat Kohli was named as the skipper after MS Dhoni decided to step down from the post of captaincy after nine long years.

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra made their way back into the squad, while young Rishabh Pant was named in India’s T20 squad.

The first of a three match series is set to be played on January 15 in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune while Barabati Stadium will host the second match on January 19. The third and the final match will be played at the Eden Gardens on January 22.

India will also play three-match T20 international series against England. Eden park in Kanpur will host the first T20 match while second will be played on January 29th at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and the series will be concluded with the third match being played in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on February 1, 2017.

