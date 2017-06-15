Harbhajan Singh pays tribute to ‘champion’ Yuvraj Singh on his 300th ODI match, watch video

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have been friends for a long time. (Source: Instagram) Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have been friends for a long time. (Source: Instagram)

Harbhajan Singh paid special tribute to Yuvraj Singh on his 300th ODI appearance for India, saying that he has achieved victory both on field and off it and that the all-rounder is a true champion.

In a special tribute video posted by Harbhajan on his official Twitter account, he talked about the bond the two shared and how much they have grown since the time they could not even imagine that they would reach so far in their careers.

The off-spinner said in the video, captioned ‘A bond which started more than 20 years ago…special dedication for my brother’ said that he was proud of his brother Yuvi.

“Hello friends. Today, I am going to talk about someone very special, who is very close to my heart – my friend, my brother – Yuvraj Singh,” he said.

A bond which started more than 20 years ago…special dedication for my brother @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/Zb68JPcaYT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 15 June 2017

“Yuvi is paying his 300th match for India today. It is a big achievement. Congratulations Yuvi for playing all these years and these many games! Kamaal hai yaar! When we were young, we never thought that I would play 100 Tests and you 300 ODI matches. God has been really kind to us! And our friendship has remained the same.”

“You are a true champion Yuvi! You are a winner both in life and on field (Tune life mei bhi jeet haasil ki hai aur life mei bhi jeet haasil ki hai). And I hope you achieve victory even in your 300th match today and I pray that you are declared the Man of the Match! God bless you brother! I am really proud of you,” added Harbhajan.

India will be playing the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday against Bangaldesh.

