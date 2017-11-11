Harbhajan Singh mocks Sri Lanka cricket team, later deletes tweet

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has ridiculed the visiting Sri Lankan team and said they need to revive and “get to international level”. Responding to opener Dimuth Karunaratne’s statement that the Lankans are ready to face the challenge posed by the Indian team (especially R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja), Harbhajan wrote on Twitter, “Same way how they did in recent series.. they r getting beaten by Zimbabwe.. 1st inn 200 second inn 150. Sri Lankan team at their lowest so sad to see them like this.. hope they will revive and get to international level.” However, the Turbanator deleted the tweet soon after.

Earlier, speaking to the reporters in Kolkata, Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne had said, “I know Jadeja and Ashwin are both hungry for wickets. Every time they bowl it’s about sticking to the basics. If I don’t give them any chance, they will try to do something else. If we need them to change the field you have to do something extra. That’s my gameplan… I wait for the loose ones and I will stick to that. If it does not work I will think out of the box and give some extra pressure to the bowlers.”

But this is not the first time that Harbhajan has ridiculed the Lankan side. Earlier, while criticising the Australian side, the Turbanator had said that watching Steve Smith’s team is like seeing ‘Sri Lankans playing in yellow clothing’.

