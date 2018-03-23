Harbhajan Singh introduces ‘bhangra’ to Chennai Super Kings, watch video

Presents Latest News
Harbhajan Singh, who was handed his favourite jersey number- 27 for IPL 2018, was seen in a fun-filled promotional video where he is performing the bhangra in an auto.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 23, 2018 5:59 pm
harbhajan singh, hennai super kings, indian premier league 2018,cricket, mahendra singh dhoni, indian express news Harbhajan Singh will be wearing the CSK jersey in IPL 2018. (Source: Screenshot)
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 marks the much-awaited return of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Led by MS Dhoni, CSK will be aiming for a triumphant return. The yellow brigade has retained their core group of players- which included Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo and others. Another notable addition to the squad has been Harbhajan Singh. The turbantor, who was handed his favourite jersey no -27 for the IPL season, was seen in a fun-filled promotional video where he is performing the bhangra in an auto.

Harbhajan Singh was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for two crores in the auctions of IPL 2018. Prior to that, he represented the Mumbai Indians where he won three IPL titles and several other accolades.

Harbhajan Singh is one of the most experienced and successful bowlers in the IPL. In 136 matches, the off-spinner has picked up 127 wickets. In the first match of the upcoming season, Harbhajan will face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

