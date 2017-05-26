Harbhajan Singh hits out at media over MS Dhoni selection: Just to run your sites and create ‘sensational stories’, don’t misquote

Harbhajan Singh said that he never doubted MS Dhoni’s selection. Harbhajan Singh said that he never doubted MS Dhoni’s selection.

Harbhajan Singh, who was quoted in an interview on Thursday that he doesn’t get the kind of ‘privilege’ that MS Dhoni gets during Team India selection, has clarified that he never doubted his selection and requested that media should not quote him on things which he never said.

“Yes there is no doubt that MS Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen,” Harbhajan was quoted by NDTV.

But on Friday, Harbhajan hit out at the media in a series of tweet, saying ‘just to run your sites and create ‘sensatiinonal stories’ don’t misquote and run out of context to harm someone else’s image.’

2/3 MSD is a dear friend & a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don’t quote me on things which I never said against him — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 May 2017

3/3 just to run ur sites n create ‘sensatiinonal stories’ don’t misquote & run out of context to harm someone elses image. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 May 2017

He added that Dhoni is a dear friend and a great player. He tweeted the video clip of his interview in which he is talking about Dhoni. With the video, he wrote, “Dear media please don’t misquote all the time. Anyone who wants to know what exactly I said in that interview please go & see the entire video.”

1/3 Dear media plz don’t misquote all the time. Any1 who wants 2know what exactly I said in that interview please go & see the entire video. pic.twitter.com/aatVC4wxzM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 May 2017

Dhoni is currently in England as part of the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. Harbhajan wasn’t picked for the tournament.

