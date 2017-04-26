Latest News
Harbhajan Singh hits out at Jet Airways pilot for racist, violent conduct

Harbhajan Singh complained about a Jet Airways pilot who he accused of being racist, assaulting a woman and abusing a physically challenged man.

Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh India, India Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh bowling, Harbhajan Singh wickets, spots news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Jet Airways pilot on Twitter, calling him racist. (Source: Express Photo)

Harbhajan Singh, who was travelling with Jet Airways on Wednesday, expressed his displeasure with a member of the crew for the pilots’ alleged racist and physically abusive behaviour towards some of the people travelling on the flight. The offspin bowler who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL accused the pilot of being a racist and physically assaulting a lady and a physically challenged man. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Calling the behaviour as absolutely disgraceful, Harbhajan wrote on Twitter, “So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here.”

Harbhajan’s anger was visible as he sent out three tweets against the Jet Aiways pilot, demanding action against the accused. He wrote, “Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful &shame on @jetairways.”

An active Twitter user, he called for support on the social media site saying that such incidents should not be allowed. “Strict action must b taken &such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country.. #proudtobeindian let’s get together and sort this”

 

 

 

 

Harbhajan took some time out to travel with his friends and family. He went for a short trip to Alibaug on Tuesday and uploaded a video of the trip on Instagram.

 

He claimed his 200th T20 wicket against Rising Pune Supergiant on Tuesday, including that of Steve Smith, to become the 19th bowler in the history to achieve the landmark. The Punjab bowler has taken four wickets in IPL 2017 in a total of seven matches so far.

