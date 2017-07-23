Harbhajan Singh has a special message for Indian women’s team for World Cup final, watch video

Harbhajan Singh had a special message for the Indian team, who are looking to win their first World Cup title. Harbhajan Singh had a special message for the Indian team, who are looking to win their first World Cup title.

With Indian eves looking to script their names in the history books of women cricket by winning their maiden World Cup title, Harbhajan Singh had a special message for Mithali Raj & Co. and wished them ahead of the big finale.

Harbhajan, who was in the men’s team which won the 2011 World Cup, posted a video on Instagram where the Turbanator wishes the Indian team and asks them to lift their maiden title. He said, “Good luck girls. Bring the cup to us.”

After a destructive inning by Harmanpreet Kaur, India ended Australia’s hopes of winning their record seventh World Cup title. Harmanpreet’s unbeaten knock of 171 powered India to their only second ICC tournament final. Defending a total of 281, Indian bowlers did a fine job as they bundled out the defending champions to 245 and set clash against the three-time champions England.

Skipper Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are the only two players from the current squad, who had gone down against Australia in the final of 2005 World Cup. Mithali is the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, meanwhile, 19-year old Deepti Sharma has been exceptional with both bat and ball.

The Indian team will bank on their openers Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana for a solid start while a Jhulan along with Deepti will play a crucial role with the ball.

England, who are playing for their fourth World Cup title, made it to the final by defeating South Africa by two wickets.

