Harbhajan Singh gets nostalgic, shares age-old picture with Yuvraj Singh

Veteran Indian players Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have played together for a long time and also have a strong bond of friendship. While they have been sharing a great on-field chemistry, off the field too it is no less. This was evident once again when Harbhajan Singh shared an image on social media from the yesteryears and captioned it “Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch?? @yuvisofficial,”. In the image, it can be seen that Yuvraj Singh is trying to cast a look at Harbhajan’s cellphone as he is checking it. While Harbhajan Singh is trying to get back in the Indian side Yuvraj recently featured in the West Indies tour and the Champions trophy.

Recently, in an interview, Harbhajan Singh stated that he still has a lot of cricket in him and he will try to get back to the national set up.

“I have still lots of cricket left in me. I was expecting a call to the national side after my success in IPL this season. But no regrets, as I am spending lots of time with my newborn kid. But I will be back to cricket field soon. I am eyeing a spot in the shorter versions of the game, limited overs and T20,” he said in an interview to Daijiworld.

“I want to focus on my personal cricket. I spend lots of time in England these days as my in-laws are settled down there. But soon I will be back to India with my family and start full-pledged cricket practice” he added.

