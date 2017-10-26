#CoalBuryingGoa

Harbhajan Singh comes in support of Shahid Afridi Foundation

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi posted a picture on his official Twitter account with Harbhajan Singh.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 26, 2017 7:40 pm
Shahid Afridi Foundation, Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Harbhajan Singh came in support of Shahid Afridi foundation. (Source: Twitter)
Away from cricket, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh got busy with some charity work as he came up to support former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Afridi on his official Twitter account posted a picture with Harbhajan that was captioned, “Breaking all barriers, crossing all boundaries for love & peace & humanity. ThankU @harbhajan_singh for supporting @SAFoundationN #HopeNotOut.”

This is not the first time that an Indian cricketer came in support of Shahid Afridi Foundation. Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli took a step towards peace and goodwill by donating a signed bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation. Afridi posted the picture of the bat and thanked the 28-year old Indian skipper for his ‘kind gesture’

Afridi posted the picture of the bat and thanked Kohli.

 

Kohli had even donated to SAF earlier as well, that works for the less privileged.

 

He had previously given Afridi a jersey that said, “To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you.” The money generated from its auction will go to the organisation with a noble mission.

