Harbhajan Singh comes in support of Shahid Afridi Foundation

Away from cricket, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh got busy with some charity work as he came up to support former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Afridi on his official Twitter account posted a picture with Harbhajan that was captioned, “Breaking all barriers, crossing all boundaries for love & peace & humanity. ThankU @harbhajan_singh for supporting @SAFoundationN #HopeNotOut.”

This is not the first time that an Indian cricketer came in support of Shahid Afridi Foundation. Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli took a step towards peace and goodwill by donating a signed bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation. Afridi posted the picture of the bat and thanked the 28-year old Indian skipper for his ‘kind gesture’

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 1 August 2017

Kohli had even donated to SAF earlier as well, that works for the less privileged.

Some of the auction items at SAF London Fundraising event #HopeNotOut #SAFGlobal pic.twitter.com/ksGg8fXNVs — S Afridi Foundation (@SAFoundationN) 30 July 2017

He had previously given Afridi a jersey that said, “To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you.” The money generated from its auction will go to the organisation with a noble mission.

