Harbhajan Singh accuses ICC of bias, slams decision in ball-tampering row

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their decision on Cameron Bancroft-Steve Smith ball-tampering incident. Australian opener Bancroft was charged only 75% of his match fee and not has been let off without a ban after he was found guity of tampering with the ball in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Steve Smith, who stepped down from the captaincy role, has been suspended for one Test and fined 100 percent of his match fee by the ICC.

Harbhajan recalled the 2001 South Africa Test where he along with five others – Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Shiv Sunder Das and Deep Dasgupta – were banned for a Test for excessive appealing.

He also referred to the 2008 infamous Monkey Gate during India’s Test against Australia, when Harbhajan was awarded a ban for three Tests for an alleged racial slur against Andrew Symonds.

Harbhajan raised the issue in a tweet, saying, “Wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules.”

Bancroft was caught tampering with the ball using a yellow tape during the match on Saturday. He later went on to hide the tape inside his trousers. Smith confessed during the post-match press conference that it was his team’s plan to get an advantage and the act was carried out by batsman Bancroft.

