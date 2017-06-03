Happy with way I bowled in IPL 2017 and after rehabilitation, bowling at 150 kph was something I wanted, says Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron said bowling above 145 kph puts different stress on the body and fitness level has to be the best. (Source: File) Varun Aaron said bowling above 145 kph puts different stress on the body and fitness level has to be the best. (Source: File)

BEING A pace bowler who is able to bowl at a speed of more than 140 kph, Varun Aaron is seen as a talent who can bowl with such pace at the international level.

Having played nine Test matches and as many ODIs, the 27-year-old was looking to make a comeback into the Indian team when he suffered a heel injury during last year’s Ranji season. Aaron, who had played in the Red Bull Campus Cricket Tournament at Sector 16 Stadium in 2012, was in Chandigarh for the tournament’s final at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The pacer looked confident of making a comeback into the Indian team.

“I feel really good at the moment after the heel injury. I have played good and trained hard with my body recovering well. I was happy with the way I bowled in IPL and after the rehabilitation, bowling at 150 kph was something I wanted. At the moment I am back to my best apart from working hard on my fitness. The Ranji season started well for me and I also had a good experience with India A team in Australia. But then the injury happened. This was my first injury in two years and I had to put my plans back but now it is back to bowling at my best,” the pacer told Chandigarh Newsline.

Aaron first hit the headlines when he clocked 153 kph during the Vijay Hazare final in 2011 and made his Test debut for the Indian team against West Indies in 2011. The Jharkhand player last played for India in 2015 playing in the Test series against South Africa and captained Jharkhand for two matches in Ranji Trophy last year before the heel injury. The last one year has also seen another pace bowler Umesh Yadav, who can also bowl regularly above 140 kph, cementing his place for the Indian team. Aaron is eager to bowl along with Yadav.

“Umesh has bowled really well in the past one year and I am very happy for him. Both of us have played for India and I look forward to playing with him again. I feel Umesh has been executing his plans well and I have also been working on something and when I get my chance, I will like to bowl with pace.

Bowling above 145 kph puts different stress on the body and fitness level has to be the best. At the end of the day, bowling at such a speed gives me a lot of satisfaction,” said Aaron.

The fast bowler played six matches for Kings XI Punjab in this year’s IPL and picked up six wickets with his best wicket haul of two wickets for three runs coming against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali.

“Bowling in a big tournament like IPL and performing under pressure gives you a lot of self- belief. Playing for Kings XI Punjab gave me a chance to do that and sharing the responsibility in the opportunities I got helped my confidence. I had seen players like Manan Vohra play in Red Bull Campus Cricket in 2012 and he showed that he is a special talent during his knock of 97 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad,” added Aaron.

