Happy to open till Rohit Sharma returns: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli credited England’s bowlers for their variety and discipline shown in containing his side to a modest total. The Indian captain also spoke about his new role as an opener, and how he views this series as the perfect preparatory ground for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

On the loss

A total 147 was just not enough. I think we were atleast 30-35 runs short. Having said that, I would still say that 175-180 was not enough on this pitch. I thought if we had bowled a little better, we could have given them a good fight. But full credit to their fast bowlers, especially the way they executed the slower balls. Mills and Chris were really good.

On Morgan’s knock

It’s not surprising at the way he has played today. I have seen him bat in the IPL and I know what he is capable of.

On his role as an opener

Opening the batting gives more balance to this team. This means, Raina can come in at No. 3 where he will be more dangerous. Till the time, Rohit does not return, I will any day step up and open the batting. I had no urge to open. Having said that, I can play anywhere the team management thinks. It’s better than giving a guy who is not suited in that role or does not have the experience of opening.