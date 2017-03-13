Virat Kohli wishes fans ‘Happy Holi!’

Virat Kohli requested not to “humiliate any animals on the streets.” (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli requested not to “humiliate any animals on the streets.” (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli, on Monday, wished his fans a Happy Holi. At the same time, he used the occasion to send a social message across to his fans. Kohli and the rest of the Indian team are spending their Holi in travelling as they make their way to Ranchi for the third Test against Australia.

“My Holi is going to be spent travelling today to Ranchi but I wish you all a great day today,” said the Indian captian, “Enjoy with your family and friends, have lots of fun, look after your pets, be safe.”

He further requested not to “humiliate any animals on the streets.” “Don’t throw water on them, don’t throw any balloons or colours at them. It’s very important that their safety is also looked after. At the same time, enjoy yourselves and enjoy this great festival. I wish you all a great day.”

The BCCI had earlier in the day put put a tweet on their handle wishing all fans a happy Holi. Each player from the team conveyed wishes in their own way. The team itself is currently travelling to Ranchi for the third of the four match Test series against Australia that is posed at 1-1. India were thrashed by Australia in the first Test at Pune but came back strongly to clinch the second match played at Bengaluru.

Kohli himself has had a lean series so far because of which his ICC Test ranking has fallen to fourth now. Australian captain Steve Smith, on the other hand, scored a century in the first Test and led the way for his team. He thus remains number with record number of ratings.

