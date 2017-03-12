Menu

Happy Holi: Sportstars wish their fans and followers

Indian middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane took to his Instagram account to send wishes for all the fans.

Members of the Indian sports fraternity took to social networking websites Twitter and Instagram to wish all users a Happy Holi. From cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Saina Nehwal, all sent their heartwarming wishes and messages on this festive occasion. Indian middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane also took to his Instagram to send wishes. After recording a thrilling win against Australia in the Bengaluru Test it seems all the cricketers are enjoying a well deserved break from the rigours of training and practice. The festival of colours does seem like the perfect occasion to rejuvenate themselves.

Meanwhile, here are some of the wishes, check them out below –

