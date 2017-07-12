Happy for the milestone, unhappy with the result, says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj went past 6000-run mark in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: PTI) Mithali Raj went past 6000-run mark in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: PTI)

Indian skipper Mithali Raj had mixed feelings after the match against Australia at the County Ground, Bristol on Wednesday.

“It was a decent total after losing our first wicket in the first couple of overs. We should have got more runs in the middle overs, but it was still a competitive total. But the bowlers didn’t look penetrative, it was a slow wicket. I think that since I’ve had a long career, [the milestone] is part of it. It’s very important for me to get runs for my country from my bat. I can say I’m happy even though I’m not happy in terms of the result or the way I scored them today. Even for New Zealand, probably, it will be a do-or-die match. If we look forward to qualifying, we really need to upgrade our quality of cricket.

We realised the wicket was a little slower than what we’ve played on before. We decided to take on the bowling, and we did that pretty well today. We backed the side we played against England. We do have options on the sidelines if we want to go that way. A number of the captains said coming in there would be no easy games. It’s nice that we are there [in the semi-finals]. We’ve come into this World Cup looking to win it, just like every other team. There’s been some very good cricket played, and every game from here on is going to be high-quality.”

