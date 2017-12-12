Yuvraj Singh turns 36 years old: Looking back at his five special moments

Yuvraj Singh turned 36 on Tuesday. (Express photo by Kevin D’Souza) Yuvraj Singh turned 36 on Tuesday. (Express photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Yuvraj Singh, fondly referred to as Yuvi or ‘Yuvi Paa’ (brother Yuvi), turned 36 years old on Tuesday, December 12. One of the most loved cricketers across the country, for his sheer passion towards the game, his friendly nature and the attractive stroke play when in full flow, and overall a great character makes him a great person to be around. Besides being a solid batsman, he can do the job with the ball as well and is known to be lethal in the field as well.

Away from the cricket field, his battle against cancer, and how he managed to lead India to World Cup triumph in 2011 despite the giant tumour, has only added to his appreciation from the fans. As a champion cricketer, here is a quick look at five of the most special moments from his career.

6-sixes to Stuart Broad

At the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Yuvraj possibly sealed his name in record books by smacking Stuart Broad for six sixes after being spurred on by Andrew Flintoff. At the time, Yuvraj had said, “He (Flintoff) charged me up for sure, but obviously it happens in games. Oppositions do have a go at with each other. So it is just part of the game. It charged me put a bit. When you get a few words from someone you want to give it back with the bat.” In the very next over, in a must-win game against England in the knockouts, Yuvraj thrashed Broad all around the park and raced off to the quickest fifty in T20s – a record which still stands to this day.

NatWest Trophy title in 2002

Yuvraj had been knocking on the door for some time but was unable to fully cement his place in the India squad. Then came the NatWest Trophy final. Opponents: England. Venue: Lord’s. Chasing a massive 325 in the final, India had their task cut out with quick wickets that shifted the balance in England’s favour. The experienced lot in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were all back in the pavillion. India still needed 190 runs to get the win. Then, a young pairing in Yuvraj and Mohammed Kaif stepped up to the plate and took India near the finishing line. Yuvi scored 69 runs but fell close to the winning line – however the job was all but done.

84 vs Australia on debut in Champions Trophy

You’ve just won the U-19 World Cup and are oozing confidence. But in front of you is a seam bowling attack comprising Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee as you make your debut in the Champions Trophy. It would rattle anyone but Yuvraj. He stayed composed and took control of the situation to score 84 runs. He bagged the Man of the Match honours and helped India into the semi-finals.

2011 World Cup

The 2011 World Cup is by far the crowning glory of Yuvraj’s glittering career. He entered the tournament without the peachiest of forms but with plenty of promise and determination. And how right was the Indian management in putting their faith in the left-hander. He played a key role with both bat and ball. With the willow, Yuvraj scored 362 runs in nine matches at an outstanding average of 90.50. This included one century and four half-centuries. As an off-spinner, he was equally effective by picking up 15 wickets including two in the final at Wankhede Stadium. Not so surprisingly, he was named the Man of the Tournament and ended India’s 28 year wait for World Cup glory.

Battle and victory over cancer

What happens on the cricket field is just a part of your life. And when your life and health is not in the best shape, what happens on the cricket field takes second seat. Yuvraj suffered from cancer and battled past a 15cm x 11cm x 13 cm tumour to not just keep going but also returned to the field. Many believed he would not be the same player he once was and would lose his touch with time off. But back in January, 2017, Yuvraj alongside MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a 256-run stand against England and a 14th ODI century for the leftie. In the process, he also accumulated his highest ODI score of 150 runs from 127 balls.

Here are the wishes that came his way:

1,900 Test runs

8,701 ODI runs

1,177 T20I runs

The fastest 50 in T20I history Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12! pic.twitter.com/I5zQDr3hlk — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2017

Happy Birthday to an inseparable part of my life. Wish you nothing but the very best in everything @YUVSTRONG12 . May you have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/P32Wy0VdWh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2017

36 and counting. Wishing our great a wonderful birthday, and never stop dreaming Yuvi Pa. pic.twitter.com/BnzAVYyMVo — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 12, 2017

May this year brings you many more successful moments which shall be cherished in your heart for the time to come. Happy birthday Yuvi pa, have a great one 🎂🎉 @YUVSTRONG12 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 12, 2017

