Happy Birthday Wasim Akram: One of the greatest fast bowlers turns 51

Wasim Akram, one of the greatest fast bowlers, turned 51 on Saturday and wishes poured from all quarters. The International Cricket Council (ICC) was one of the firsts to wish former Pakistan skipper Akram. The ICC posted a picture of Wasim Akram on Twitter, mentioning his achievements and a caption saying, “104 Tests, 25 five-wicket hauls and 916 wickets across all formats, “Happy Birthday to one of the finest bowlers in history, Wasim Akram!”

The picture posted by ICC, shows Wasim Akram celebrating his 1992 World Cup victory. Wasim Akram has been remarkable for Pakistan in both limited overs and Test format. Akram made his Test debut for Pakistan in 1985 against New Zealand and continued to play Tests till 2002 where he scalped 414 wickets which included 25 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls in a Test match, during his career.

– 104 Tests

– 25 five-wicket hauls

– 916 wickets across all formats Happy Birthday to one of the finest bowlers in history, Wasim Akram! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JkqzBMmuYU — ICC (@ICC) 3 June 2017

In his one-day career, Akram proved to be exceptional, grabbing 502 wickets in his 356 matches which included 17 four-wicket hauls and six 5-wicket hauls. Akram gave his best performances in 1992, 1996 and 1999 World Cups. His most influential bowling performance came in 1992 when he helped Pakistan clinch the World Cup title after taking crucial three wickets with his mind blowing in-swingers.

Akram retired from one-day cricket in 2003, playing his last match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. His contribution to the Pakistan team cannot be defined in words.

