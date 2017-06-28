Latest News
Happy birthday Wahab Riaz: Watch video of his fiery battle with Shane Watson during 2015 World Cup

During a fiery spell, Wahab Riaz nearly knocked out Shane Watson and kept mocking the Australian every time the ball went past his bat. Relive the battle from the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup featuring Australia and Pakistan.

Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz turns on 31 on Wednesday and on this day we take a look back at one of his finest bowling effort. It came back in the 2015 World Cup contest between Australia and Pakistan. After electing to  bat first, Pakistan failed to make an impression with the bat but the trailer of things to come was on display when Mitchell Starc sledged Wahab Riaz. Toe-crushers, close shouts and Riaz faced a lot of music in the middle.

After battling in the middle, Riaz went for the big shot and could only manage a thick edge to Brad Haddin behind the stumps. Pakistan were bundled out for just 213 and needed a special effort with the ball to book their place in the semi-final.

It was Pakistan’s turn do the talking and Riaz led the show. A great start with the ball reduced the hosts to 59/3 in the 11th over and Shane Watson walked out to the middle. Watson was on the receiving end as Riaz bowled a fiery spell. The seamer regularly bowled around the 145 kmph mark and was very nasty with accurate bouncers.

The seamer nearly did the job for his team but two drop catches cost them dearly in the modest defence. Watson survived the spell, scored a fifty and anchored the team into the semis. Glenn Maxwell played a brilliant supporting role as the right-hander smashed a 29-ball 44. Watson scored the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 64 while Riaz returned with figures of 2/54.

