Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Wishes pour in for the Indian skipper as he turns 29

As Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th birthday, his friends, fans, colleagues including both former and current cricketers did not let go of the opportunity of showering their love and respect for the Indian captain, wishing the best for him as he turned a year older.

Born on November 5, 2017, Kohli has amassed a total of 4658 runs in Tests, 9030 runs in ODIs and 1943 in T20Is to become one of the leading batsmen in the world. He has dominated in all formats and is currently ranked at the top in the ICC list of ODI as well as T20I batsmen. The team has enjoyed a lot of success under his leadership and recently registered series wins over Australia and New Zealand.

Kohli’s birthday eve didn’t turn out to be a memorable one as the Indian cricket team lost the second T20I against New Zealand by 40 runs. After this win, New Zealand levelled the three-T20I series 1-1 in Rajkot. Chasing the 197-run target, India didn’t get off to an ideal and knocks by Kohli (65) and Dhoni (49) went in a losing cause as no other batsmen made an impression with the bat.

The skipper is expected to travel with the team for the series decider on Tuesday and it remains to be seen how he celebrates his 29th birthday with the Indian cricket team on Sunday.

