Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian captain smeared with cake in dressing room, watch video

Virat Kohli was smeared with cake on his birthday. (Source: BCCI twitter) Virat Kohli was smeared with cake on his birthday. (Source: BCCI twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli turns 29 on Sunday and he cut his birthday cake in the Indian dressing room after their second T20I against New Zealand. The BCCI tweeted images of the celebrations. Kohli is seen cutting one of the two cakes and Shikhar Dhawan then gives him a piece. The players then smear their captain with the cake and Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep seem to be ones who had taken charge in doing that.

It is Kohli’s first birthday as captain of the Indian team in all formats of the game. MS Dhoni resigned from his post as India’s ODI and T20I captain in January just before India’s ODI series against England was about to begin and Kohli took charge from there. Most recently, he has led India to victory in an ODI series against New Zealand. They also won the first of the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis in Delhi. It was the match in which Ashish Nehra bowed out of the game.

While the mood may have been festive in the dressing room as Kohli cut the cake, it may have not been the case just minutes earlier as India lost the second T20I. New Zealand have levelled the series 1-1 and that means that the third match to be played in Thiruvananthapuram becomes the decider.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd