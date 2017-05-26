Happy Birthday Sunil Narine: Kolkata Knight Riders’ power hitter turns 29

Sunil Narine turns 29. (Source: Express Archive) Sunil Narine turns 29. (Source: Express Archive)

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine turned 29 on Friday. The offie tasted tremendous success but was reported twice for his action while turning for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 for Champions League T20. He was later banned from bowling in the final. Narine might have faced ban after his action was reported but the West Indies bowler has earned a good name in the international arena.

He scalped personal best figures of 6/27 in the ODIs. West Indies were playing against Siuth Africa in Guyana in a tri-nation series match. South Africa batted first and scored 188 in 46.5 overs. The Proteas did get a steady start to the innings when Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock put on 54 runs during the course. South Africa didn’t really face much problem till the 36th over but the departure of Rilee Rossouw saw slump in the visitors’ scoring rate. They lost wickets at quick succession and eventually handed West Indies a target of 189 runs. Sunil Narine bagged 6 wickets after giving away just 27 runs. His wickets included Amla, Rossouw, Behardien, Morris, Phangiso and Tahir.

In reply, the Jason Holder-led side chased down the target in the 49th over by 4 wickets. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten at 67 in the process.

Narine might have been included in the West Indies squad as a bowler but he did gain a lot appreciation as a batsman in the recently concluding Indian Premier League too especially when the left-handed batsman smashed 15-ball fifty for his KKR franchise against Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR locked horns with RCB in Bangalore and restricted them to a total of 158/6 in 20 overs. Narine in this match bagged two wickets but the real drama unfolded when he came out to opne tthe innings with Chris Lynn.

The two batsmen began to smahs the bowlers all around the park and in no time a 100-run partnership came up. Narine and Lynn scored a record 105 runs in first 6 overs of the innings. Both the batsmen scored individual fifties and KKR eventually brought up the win by 6 wickets.

