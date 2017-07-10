Latest News
  • Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Twitterati wishes ‘the most daring batsman ever’ on his special day

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Twitterati wishes ‘the most daring batsman ever’ on his special day

Former Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar turned 68 on Monday. The right-handed batsman scored heaps of runs in his career and notched up a number of records to his name. Here we take a look at how the cricketing fraternity and others have to say on Gavaskar's special day.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 10, 2017 12:19 pm
Sunil Gavaskar, Gavaskar birthday, Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag posts picture with Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Former Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar turned 68 on Monday. The right-handed batsman scored heaps of runs in his career and notched up a number of records to his name.

He became the first batsman in Test cricket to go past 10000-run mark in the career and was the first Indian cricketer to aggregate a total of more than 700 runs in a series when he smashed 774 runs at an average of 154.80 in 1971 against West Indies. These were also the most runs in a debut series by a batsman.

Here we take a look at how the cricketing fraternity and others have to say on Gavaskar’s special day.

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I back myself to finish the game 