Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Twitterati wishes ‘the most daring batsman ever’ on his special day

Former Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar turned 68 on Monday. The right-handed batsman scored heaps of runs in his career and notched up a number of records to his name.

He became the first batsman in Test cricket to go past 10000-run mark in the career and was the first Indian cricketer to aggregate a total of more than 700 runs in a series when he smashed 774 runs at an average of 154.80 in 1971 against West Indies. These were also the most runs in a debut series by a batsman.

Here we take a look at how the cricketing fraternity and others have to say on Gavaskar’s special day.

Happy Birthday to one of the best and most daring batsman ever, Sunil Gavaskar Sir. Watching film Maalamaal to see you in a different avatar pic.twitter.com/my6rmq1l8X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 July 2017

Happy Birthday to Indian Cricket Legend Mr. Sunil Gavaskar. May the year bring in lots of success and happiness. pic.twitter.com/lVE0cbrhzx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 10 July 2017

