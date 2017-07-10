Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Former Indian great turns 68

Sunil Gavaskar turns 68. (Source: Express Archive) Sunil Gavaskar turns 68. (Source: Express Archive)

One of India’s greatest sportspersons and former Indian captain, Sunil ‘Sunny’ Gavaskar, celebrates his 68 birthday on Monday. Here is a look at some of the achievements of the former batting great on his special day.

The right-handed batsman played 125 Tests for India, scoring 10122 runs, and 3092 runs in 108 ODI appearances. Gavaskar once held the record of highest number of hundreds in Test cricket which was later broken by Sachin Tendulkar in 2005.

The right-hander held a number of records in his career. He became the first batsman in Test cricket to go past 10000-run mark in the career while also becoming the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match thrice.

Gavaskar was the first Indian cricketer to aggregate a total of more than 700 runs in a series when he smashed 774 runs at an average of 154.80 in 1971 against West Indies. These were also the most runs in a debut series by a batsman.

He is the only batsman with 58 hundred-run partnership with 18 different players. He was named one of the Wisden cricketers of the year in 1980. In 1983, Gavaskar became the first Indian batsman to carry the bat after he scored unbeaten 127 at Faisalabad.

Sunil Gavaskar was also a part of the Indian squad that lifted the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

His awards include the Padma Bhushan in 2012 he received the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for Cricket in India.

