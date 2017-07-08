Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Twitteratti pours its wishes on the ‘Prince of Kolkata’

Sourav Ganguly has turned 45. (Source: Express Archive) Sourav Ganguly has turned 45. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly turned 45 on Saturday. Ganguly has been one of the most successful captains for India and is known for his leadership qualities. The left-handed batsman made his first Test appearance for India in 1996 against England at Lord’s and scored a brilliant hundred during the course.

While he stamped authority with his batting, Sourav played a vital role in the resurgence of Indian cricket. Under him, India registered a berth in the final of Knockout tournament in 2000. Though they lost the final to New Zealand but his leadership skills impressed everybody. Sourav Ganguly-led side then shared the Champions Trophy 2002 after the finals were washed away while ended as runners up in 2003 edition of ICC World Cup.

Here’s what his colleagues and others have to say on his special day.

#HappyBirthdayDada ,the man who brought about a great transition in Indian cricket. Forever a legend @SGanguly99 ! May you have a grt life. pic.twitter.com/nfeaCKfIrT — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 8 July 2017

#HappyBirthdayDada @SGanguly99 A true legend of #cricket who gave us memorable moments. Prayers for your good health & best wishes. pic.twitter.com/tA9rjbGxY9 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 8 July 2017

Many many happy returns of the day dada! Hope you continue to show direction to #bengal cricket as always! @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/hpptfaw10L — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) 7 July 2017

Happy Birthday @SGanguly99 . May Maa Durga bless you with good health, long life & prosperity #HappyBirthdayDada — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 8 July 2017

Movie on Sachin Tendulkar showed the rise of Sachin. Movie on Saurav Ganguly will show rise and rise of India. #HappyBirthdayDada — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) 8 July 2017

Many many happy returns of d day @SGanguly99 🍰😊 Hav a great day ahead 👍 God bless U always pic.twitter.com/IM1Fz4r148 — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 8 July 2017

