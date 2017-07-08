Latest News
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Twitteratti pours its wishes on the 'Prince of Kolkata'

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly turned 45 on Saturday. Ganguly has been one of the most successful captains for India and is known for his leadership qualities. The left-handed batsman made his first Test appearance for India in 1996 against England at Lord's and scored a brilliant hundred during the course.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 8, 2017 12:15 pm
Sourav Ganguly, Ganguly birthday, Indian Express Sourav Ganguly has turned 45. (Source: Express Archive)
While he stamped authority with his batting, Sourav played a vital role in the resurgence of Indian cricket. Under him, India registered a berth in the final of Knockout tournament in 2000. Though they lost the final to New Zealand but his leadership skills impressed everybody. Sourav Ganguly-led side then shared the Champions Trophy 2002 after the finals were washed away while ended as runners up in 2003 edition of ICC World Cup.

Here’s what his colleagues and others have to say on his special day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

