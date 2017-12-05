Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: Team India’s ‘Gabbar’ turns 32

Shikhar Dhawan’s Test career has seen a resurgence of sorts in 2017. (Source: Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan’s Test career has seen a resurgence of sorts in 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan turns 32 on Tuesday. The firebrand left-handed batsman is currently with the Indian that is engaged in a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Dhawan is on the comeback trail in the longest format of the game, having his lost his place due to inconsistent form in 2016. His performance in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he was the leading run-scorer, earned him a Test recall. He made his return in the tour of Sri Lanka in August. He scored two centuries in both matches that he played.

Dhawan had missed the second Test of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka so as to attend the wedding of his sister that was held in New Delhi, also the venue of the third Test. Dhawan had shared images with his sister and wife on the day of the wedding. “Congrats to my sister and Bason for getting married. Welcome to the club and God bless them,” he said in the caption. Shrestha is his only sibling and he has two stepdaughters and a son with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee. He was one of the two players released for the second Test with the other being pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who himself tied the knot.

Shikhar Dhawan burst into the scene by smashing the fastest Test century by a player on debut. He managed to score a whopping 187 runs in just 174 balls. But his ODI debut, which was also his international debut, couldn’t have been more different. It came in a home series against Australia in 2010 and he opened the innings. He faced off the first ball from Clint McKay and was dismissed off the second, thus scoring a duck on debut. But his story is also an inspiration for players toiling it out in the domestic circuit waiting for an international breakthrough. Before Dhawan’s Test exploits and resurgence in limited overs, he had spent a better part of his 20s playing domestic cricket with opening slots being taken by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. It was also in this period that he earned his nickname ‘Gabbar.’

