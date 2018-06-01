Happy Birthday to one of the few good men: Shah Rukh Khan wishes his KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

Shah Rukh Khan wished Dinesh Karthik on twitter. (Source: Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan wished Dinesh Karthik on twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik turned 33 on Friday and he was wished by Bollywood star and IPL side’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on the special day. SRK wrote a tweet on his official Twitter handle that read, “Wishing my Captain @DineshKarthik the happiest of Birthday. Not because it is customary to do so, but because nobody else deserves it more. We have such Few Good Men left…so need to celebrate them. Love u man. Be healthy & happy.”

Karthik was roped in the KKR side in this edition of the Indian Premier League and was later handed over the captaincy duties. The wicket-keeper batsman did have a good campaign with KKR as he led the side to the playoffs before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. KKR released Gautam Gambhir who had led them to two IPL titles. Gambhir eventually went to Delhi Daredevils.

Dinesh Karthik will now be seen in Indian colours when the Virat Kohli-led side fly to Ireland for two-T20I series before traveling to England. Prior to that, ‘DK’ could even come in as the wicketkeeper for India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan with Wriddhiman Saha injured.

Karthik was recently a part of the World XI side that played West Indies at Lord’s on Thursday. He scored a five-ball duck in the match that World XI lost by a heavy margin of 72 runs.

