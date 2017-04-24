Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes pour in for Little Master on 44th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar turns 44 on Monday. Sachin Tendulkar turns 44 on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar has captured the imagination of many fans around the world for 24 long years. And he continues to do so after his retirement. Even after four years since he last played international cricket, Tendulkar has been popular among his fans and fellow cricketer.

The Master Blaster turns 44 on Monday and the wishes have poured in from all corners. The first batsmen to score a double century in one-day internationals, Tendulkar is on the top of the run scoring chart even after retirement.

Tendulkar, who was born on April 24, 1973, accumulated 34357 runs in international cricket and that is more than any other batsmen in the world. He also holds the record of most runs in one-day internationals and Test cricket. In ODIs, he has scored 18426 while in Test he has scored 15921 runs.

Apart from these, he has almost all records that a batsman aspires to hold. Another record that stands out is the 100 international centuries. He has scored 49 hundreds in ODIs and 51 in Test cricket.

Here are the message posted to Tendulkar on his birthday:

Happy B’day to a man who has touched an emotional chord with a billion people, a part of our lives forever, @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/wkfZZFftth — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 23 April 2017

He won over a billion hearts 💙. Let’s gift @sachin_rt over a billion wishes on his birthday. 🎁🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/CaXXEozz0B — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2017

Inspired many to follow Cricket!

Inspired many to play Cricket!

Inspired many to represent India! Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 23, 2017

Who could have imagined that this guy would rule millions of hearts in future and would become USA’s president. #hbdsachin#ObamaJipic.twitter.com/GUAZqFZefa — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 23, 2017

An inspiration both on & off the field, who taught us to pursue excellence and dream big! #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/NBMAf7gEaG — Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) 23 April 2017

Tendulkar is currently with the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2017 as their “Icon.”

