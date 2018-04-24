Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Images from Master Blaster’s 45th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar for his 45th birthday party in Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sachin Tendulkar for his 45th birthday party in Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar brought in his 45th birthday by celebrating with family and close friends at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The Master Blaster turned 45 on April 24 and chose to kept things private in a pre-birthday meal with wife Anjali, daughter Sara, brother Ajit who were also joined in by his former teammates Vinod Kambli, Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar.

Tendulkar who brought to an end a 25-year-career in 2013 while playing for Mumbai Indians, has taken on the icon role for the IPL franchise. He makes regular appearance whenever the team plays at the Wankhede Stadium. Elsewhere, he also holds the majority stake in Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters. He also jointly owns the Premier Badminton League (PBL) team Bengaluru Blasters. As per Forbes, Tendulkar earns $4 million a year with endorsements worth $18 million.

Tendulkar was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and he accepted the position proposed by the President of India to become the first active sportsperson and cricketer to have been nominated. However, over the years, he has been criticised for his poor attendance in the House and for not using the development fund for the improvement of their adopted areas.

Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend and later teammate Vinod Kambi. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali and daughter Sara. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar's brother Ajit Tendulkar at the birthday. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ajit Agarkar at Sachin Tendulkar's birthday party in Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Zaheer Khan arrives for Sachin Tendulkar's birthday. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara at the birthday party. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tendulkar also spent time at journalist and author Boria Majumdar’s book launch while seated alongside Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, former Australia captain Michael Clarke and BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji. Majumdar had co-authored ‘Playing it My Way’, Sachin’s autobiography.

Sachin Tendulkar at a book launch in Mumbai. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar cuts a special cake made for his 45th birthday. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Tendulkar was part of the panel which launched the book ‘Eleven Gods and a Billion Indians: The On and Off the Field Story of Cricket in India and Beyond’ in Mumbai. Tendulkar also cut a special cake on the occassion of his birthday.

