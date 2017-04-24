Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Memorable knocks from Master Blaster’s willow

Sachin Tendulkar scored 85 against Pakistan in ICC WC 2011 semi-final. (Source: Reuters) Sachin Tendulkar scored 85 against Pakistan in ICC WC 2011 semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s hammering with the bat has been faced by all the teams against who he has played. Beginning his Test as well as ODI career against Pakistan, Sachin who made his international debut in 1989 became a household name at a very early age. Let’s take a look at some of his memorable knocks against Pakistan and how brutal he was when Pakistan were up against him.

Sachin played 67 ODI innings against Pakistan and scored 2526 runs at an average of 40.09. His best individual score against the arch rivals was 141 and scored five tons and 16 half centuries.

While in Test matches he was a part of Indian side in 27 innings scoring 1057 runs at an average of 42.28 including two hundreds and seven half centuries.

First hundred against Pakistan

Sachin scored his first hundred against England but his maiden ton against Pakistan took a bit of time. Tendulkar smashed 100 runs in 1996 in Singer Cup against Pakistan after opening the innings with Navjot Singh Sidhu. His hundred though went in vain as India lost the match by 8 wickets when Pakistan chased a revised target of 187 runs in 28 overs.

First Test hundred against Pakistan

India were playing Pakistan in Chennai in 1999 and the visitors after batting first posted 238 runs in the first innings. India rode on half centuries from Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to take the lead and scored 254 runs. Pakistan in the second innings smashed 286 after Shahid Afridi chipped in with a hundred. The match though ended in Pakistan’s favour as they won it by 12 runs. Sachin Tendulkar’s 136 proved to be a matter of concern for Pakistan during the chase. The Little Master tried to hell the nerves but fell short of partners at the other end and eventually India were bundled out for 258.

Fascinating run in World Cup 2003

Batting first Pakistan scored 273 runs in 50 overs after Saeed Anwar slaughtered India and smashed 101 runs during the course. In reply, India got to a good start as Sehwag and Tendulkar scored 53 runs for the first wicket but couple of wickets in quick succession pushed India on to the backfoot. Tendulkar then took up the responsibilty and scored 98 runs and anchored India to a win by 6 wickets.

194* in Multan

India travlled to Pakistan in 2004 and the Multan Test is generally known for Virender Sehwag’s 309. India thumped Pakistan 2-1 in the series but this game unfolded India’s batting ability with authority. Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten during India’s 675/5 (d). Though, Rahul Dravid made a controversial decision of asking the batsmen to comeback when Tendulkar was on 194 but the match eventually ended in India’s favour who bagged the win by an innings and 52 runs.

Tendulkar storm in Rawalpindi

In 2004 India thumped Pakistan both in Test and ODI series. Some riveting knocks were unfolded during the course and one of them came in Rawalpindi when Sachin Tendulkar his best to take India over the line while chasing 330 runs. The former Indian skipper scored 141 runs but India fell short by 12 runs to level the series 1-1.

Sachin’s match-winning 85 in Mohali

India were seeking a World cup win after 28 years in the 2011 edition and they met arch rivals Pakistan in the semi-final in Mohali. Opening the innings Sachin scored 85 runs during the course of 260 runs in 50 overs. The innings though wasn’t a confident one from the Master Blaster as he was dropped four times but it eventually proved costly for Pakistan who lost the match by 29 runs. India later won the final and lifted the ultimate glory.

