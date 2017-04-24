Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Master Blaster turns 44

Sachin Tendulkar played for 24 years for India. (Source: AP) Sachin Tendulkar played for 24 years for India. (Source: AP)

If there is one name that can get a stadium on its feet, that is Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster tuns 44 on Monday and even four years after he ended his spectacular career, the name is still on every cricket fans’ lips. The former Indian cricketer, who was born on April 24, 1973, made the cricket pitch all about himself throughout his career and even after that, his charisma hasn’t died down.

During his 24-year career, Tendulkar had accumulated 34357 runs in international cricket and that is more than any other batsmen in the world. He holds the record of most runs in one-day internationals and Test cricket. In ODIs, he has scored 18426 while in Test he has scored 15921 runs.

But, one record which has made him a class apart is the number of centuries he has scored in his international career. In ODIs, the Little Master has 49 hundreds while in Test cricket he has 51 hundreds which combine for a record 100 international centuries, a record that no one is even close to matching.

Apart from these, he was the first batsman to score a double hundred in one-day internationals. He achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

Tendulkar, who was part of the India team which won the 2011 World Cup, made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 in Lahore and since then captured the imagination of everyone.

Not only he improvised whenever possible, there was little weakness that one could have found in his game. He played shots all around wicket and even traumatised the bowlers with his attacking game. And then there were the expectations of an entire nation which he carried for so many years. Tendulkar led a team with his game and a nation’s hopes when he used to come out to play.

After retirement in 2013, Tendulkar has received the Bharat Ratna award, is a member of the parliament and owner of various teams in different leagues. He also played in the Indian Premier League but stopped after the sixth season.

There is no doubt that he is one of the most complete batsmen in the world and undoubtedly the most worshipped cricketer around the world.

