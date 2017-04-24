Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: All You need to know about the Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries. (Source: PTI)

Master Blaster and legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is turning 44 on Monday. The right-handed batsman has been known for grabbing a number of records and the way he has changed the face of World cricket.

Sachin was born to a Marathi novellist Ramesh Tendulkar and Rajni who worked in the insurance industry. Interstingly, his father Ramesh was a big Sachin Dev Burman fan and named his youngest son after him. Sachin was the fourth and the youngest kid in the family with two elder brothers, Nitin and Ajit and sister Savita.

Tennis was Sachin’s first interest and John McEnroe was the one he used to idolise. Apart from being a tennis fan, Sachin was indulged in fights in the younger age and this was the time when his elder brother decided to pick him up and introduced him to cricket in 1984. He was introduced to Ramakant Achrekar, a famous coach of his time.

At his first attempt, Sachin didn’t play his natural game as he was being observed by the coach and the young kid felt self-concious but on Ajit’s request to Achrekar, he was given a second chance and this time he was impressive. Sachin was then shifted to Sharadashram Vidyamandir (English) High School, a school that was more dominant for cricket on his coach’s advise.

A famous story behind the ’13 coins’ that Tendulkar got from his coach was when he used to get tired of practice, his coach would put a one-ruppee coin on the top of the stumps and the bowler who dismissed him would get the coin and if Sachin remained unbeaten whole session, he would take that coin. The Little Master got this coin 13 times during his training days.

He later moved to Shivaji Park to stay with his uncle and aunt due to hectic practice schedules.

Sachin became a good household name during his training days and school cricket and the right-handed batsman was soon drafted in the Mumbai (Bombay then)Ranji team for the 1987-88 season but he just managed to play as a substitute fielder and was never selected in the playing XI in that particular season. But at an age of 15 years and 232 days, the teenager made a cut in the Mumbai playing XI for the first time in a Ranji game against Gujarat on 11 December 1988 and stamped authority on the biggest stage of domestic cricket. He was unbeaten on 100 in this game and etched his name after becoming the youngester cricketer to socre a first-class hundred on debut. Sachin later followed this hundred with hundreds in his first Deodhar and Duleep Trophy matches respectively.

Being the highest run-getter for Bombay in 1988-89 season paid for Tendulkar as he was picked up in the Indian side for touring Pakistan in 1989. He was 16 years and 205 days when he donned the Indian jersey and just scored 15 runs before getting cleaned up by Waqar Younis. Tendulkar was asked questions every now and then by the Pakistan bowlers but the 16-year-old stood strong.

One such event took place when a bouncer from Waqar Younis hit him on his nose and it started bleeding. The young batsman was seen refusing to take any medical help and continued with his batting. He scored 215 runs at an average of 35.83 in the Test series

With being a powerful Test player, Tendulkar had the guts to smash the bowlers hard. One of his innings from his early days describe in the most appropriate fashion. India were playing Pakistan in a 20-over exhibition game when Sachin stepped up and smashed 53 runs off 18 balls. He scored 28 runs in one over off Abdul Qadir that incuded 4 maximums.

The then India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said “one of the best innings I have seen”. He made his ODI debut at the age of 16 years and 238 days against the same opposition but was dismissed without troubling the scorers and thus became the youngest Indian to make a debut in both the formats.

Known for his ability to score big hundreds, the Matser Blaster scored his first hundred against England at Old Trafford in 1990. Wisden described his innings as “a disciplined display of immense maturity”. The flurry of some aesthetic knocks started from here on. He became the youngest cricketer to score a hundred in Australia in 1991-92 tour where he scored unbeaten 148 in Sydney.

Tendulkar had to wait for his first ODI hundred for nearly 5 years after making his debut. He scored his 110 against Australia in Colombo in 1994. It might have taken him 78 ODIs to register his first ODI hundred but the Mumbai kid didn’t take a look back. Tendulkar experienced a purple patch during the 1996 World Cup where he emerged to be th highest run-getter for India.

Continuing his form in the limited overs cricket, Tendulkar smahsed the Aussie bowlers for three consecutive hundreds during their tour of India in 1998. The Australian have faced the hammering from Sachin’s willow quite a number of times and one of the other instances came in when he smahsed a hundred against them in Coca Cola Cup match that was affected by a desertstorm. India went on to win that tournament eventually.

He might have been the most brutal player with the bat but Sachin’s two captaincy stints weren’t as successful as his batting. Former skipper Azharuddin once said, “Nahin jeetega! Chote ki naseeb main jeet nahin hai!”.

He first took the rigns in 1996 but team wasn’t able to perform well and in his second tenure the Indian side were beaten 0-3 by Australia and an another series loss against Australia saw him resigning from the captaincy in 2000.

The long-lasting career of the legendary cricketer consists of a number of incidents too. One of them came when India were touring South Africa in 2001. Mike Denness banned Sachin for being allegdely involved in a ball tampering controversy. Later the charges were removed and the refree barred from entering the venue.

Sachin played a major role in carrying India to the final of 2003 World Cup where they lost to Australia in the final.

India’s tour of Australia in 2003-04 saw Sachin’s lean patch in the initial stage of the series but the former Indian skipper came up with one of the most riveting knocks of his. He smashed 241* in Sydney which was his the best Test score.

Tendulkar was denied a double hundred when while batting on 194 in Multan when Rahul Dravid who was leading the side declared the innings. Sachin showed his disappointment towards the declarartion but the matter was eventually put to rest.

A sportsman is always prone to injury and Sachin was no different. In 2004, tennis elbow struck the Matser Blaster and left him out of the scenario. Tendulkar scored his record-breaking 35th Test hundred against Sri Lanka in 2005 in Delhi while smacked 39th ODI ton against Pakistan in 2006.

After facing a dismal show in 2007 World Cup, India needed to revamp their cricketing techniques. A number of experiments were made and on eof them was handing over the captaincy to MS Dhoni. Under the Dhoni-led side Sachin became the part of the Indian team that one the CB series in 2008.

The 2011 World Cup that was held in India saw the hosts lifting the ultimate glory after 28 years and seeing Sachin a part of the team was every Indian’s dream that got eventually full-filled.

Sachin scored his 100th international century against Bangaldesh in Mirpur in 2012 and ended up scoring 15921 runs in 200 Tests while 18426 runs in ODIs. Tendulkar retired from ODIs in 2012 while bid an adieu to Test cricket in 2013 after playing 200 Test matches. His last series came against West Indies where he scored 74 in his farewell Test innings.

Tendulkar has been a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL, first as a player and then as a mentor and has also scored a hundred in 2011 edition. He has been awarded Arjuna Award(1994), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna(1997-98), Padma Shri(1999), Padma Vibhushan(2008), Bharat Ratna (2014) while Wisden Cricketer of the Year (1997), Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2010), BCCI Cricketer of the Year award (2011).

Apart from cricket, he is survived by wife Anjali and a son Arjun and daughter Sara. Sachin has been involved in a number of non-cricketing instances. In April 2012, Tendulkar accepted the Rajya Sabha nomination proposed by the President of India and became the first active sportsperson and cricketer to have been nominated. Post-retirement, he has been involved in a number of non-cricketing as well as cricketing instances.

Sachin and Warne came up with a league called All Stars league that comprises of retired cricketers only. Sachin also released an Autobiography, Playing It My Way in 2014 while a film based on Sachin’s life “Sachin: A billion Dream” is set to release this year.

