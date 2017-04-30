Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: The man with two ODI double hundreds turns 30

Rohit Sharma turns 30 today. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma turns 30 today. (Source: PTI)

India’s opener and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has turned 30 today. The right-handed Indian batsman has been a part of India’s limited overs team for quite a long time. He first donned the Indian jersey back in 2007 where he played his first ODI against Ireland but didn’t get a chance to bat in that particular match. Rohit also started his T20I career in the same year when the Mumbai batsman was drafted in the World T20 match against England in Durban. But for a batsman like Rohit who had already made a mark in limited overs cricket, it was a long wait to wear the white kits for the Indian side. He first played his Test match against West Indies in 2013, 6 years after making first international appearance.

Though, he stamped authority with the bat in his very first Test innings and scored 177 runs against the visitors, he is better known for the two double hundreds that the right-hander scored in the ODI format.

209 vs Australia (2013)

The 7-match series between India and Australia saw a number of records being tumbled with every match. The high-scoring series went into the last match to decide the winner after two of the seven matches were called off and the series was level at 2-2. India after batting first notched up a mammoth total of 383/6 in 50 overs after riding on a scintillating knock from Rohit Sharma’s bat in Bangalore. He scored his first double hundred in the ODIs and became only the third Indian to achieve the feat. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag had achieved the mark till that time. Sehwag then held the highest individual score by a batsman in one-day. He smashed 219 against West Indies in 2011. Later, in World Cup 2015, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies player Chris Gayle also got into their names in the tally.

India later won the match by 57 runs and grabbed the 7-match series 3-2.

264 vs Sri Lanka (2014)

Almost an year later, Rohit Sharma once again showed his brutal batting skills and hammered the Sri Lankans all around the park in Kolkata. This was the 4th match of the 5-match series where India had already registered wins in the first three. Batting first India smashed a total of 404 runs on the board with Rohit Sharma scoring a record 264 runs during the course that included 33 boundaries. This is the highest score by an individual batsman in ODIs. Dhawal Kulkarni later bagged a four-wicket haul to wrap Sri lanka for 251 runs and grab another win in the series by 153 runs.

