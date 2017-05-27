Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Relive the former India captain’s performance against Pakistan in 1985

Ravis Shastri turned 55 on Saturday. (Source: Express Archive) Ravis Shastri turned 55 on Saturday. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri turned 55. The flamboyant former Indian player is known for his commentary and the way he describes the action on the cricket field in his words. Shastri played 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs during his career. He was part of Indian squad that won the World Cup in 1983 while in 2014, he was selected as the Team Director.

Shastri’s most impressive all-round performance came in 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship. India defeated Pakistan in the final of the tournament and the team was selected by Wisden as the ‘Team of the Century.’ Shastri scored 182 runs and scalped 8 wickets in the tournament. In the final, Shastri played a big hand in India’s win against Pakistan. He picked up a wicket and scored unbeaten 63 for his team.

Javed Miandad after winning the toss elected to bat first. Pakistan lost some early wickets and were left struggling at 33/4. But a partnership betweem captain Miandad and Imran Khan steadied things for them as the two batsmen took the team’s total to 101 before Imran was undone after a mix-up in the middle. Pakistan just managed 176/9 in 50 overs.



Kapil Dev and L Sivaramakrishnan scalped three wickets apiece.

India in reply, had a perfect start as openers Ravi Shastri and K Srikkanth put on 103 for the first wicket. Srikkanth though got out for 67 but Shastri carried on with his stroke making. Mohammad Azahruddin too chipped in with 25. Dilip Vengsarkar who came in at number four after Azhar was back in the pavilion remained not out on 18 to guide his team to a 8-wicket win.

