Happy Birthday R Ashwin: May you keep striking at regular intervals, tweets Virender Sehwag

R Ashwin is celebrating his 31st birthday and the former teammate Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty tweets, wished the all-rounder in a tweet which read 'May you keep striking at quick intervals & soon become the fastest to 300 test wickets'

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 17, 2017 3:33 pm
R Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Ashwin birthday, Indian cricket news, Cricket news, Indian Express R Aswhin picked up eight wickets. (Source: Express Archive)
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty and sarcastic tweets, wished Ravichandran Ashwin on his 31st birthday in his own manner. Wishing the former world No.1 Test all-rounder happy birthday, Sehwag said that he hopes Ashwin goes on to become the fastest bowler to 300 Test wickets.

“Happy Birthday dear @ashwinravi99 .May you keep striking at quick intervals & soon become the fastest to 300 test wkts [wickets].#LilleeAbDoorNahi !” Sehwag wrote.

Apart from Sehwag, batting great Sachin Tendulkar too wished the carrom bowl specialist. He wrote, “Not just cricket, a champ at “carrom” too! Happy birthday, @ashwinravi99! Hope you are enjoying your county stint!”

While Ashwin has been rested from India’s five-match ODI series against Australia, which begins in Chennai on September 17. Currently, Ashwin is associated with Worcestershire and has played two First-Class games for them this season.

Ever since making his Test debut in 2011, the off-spinner has scalped 292 wickets in 52 matches. With eight more wickets, Ashwin will become only the fifth Indian bowler to reach the milestone. He will join the club comprising of Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan.

