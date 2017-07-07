Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Twitteratti wishes ‘Mr Helicopter’ as he turns 36

Latest News
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 36 on Friday. The Jharkhand boy is known for his hard-hitting batting abilities and for his skills behind the stumps. Dhoni became the only captain to win all three ICC trophies after the men in Blue won Champions Trophy 2013.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 36 on Friday. The Jharkhand boy is known for his hard-hitting batting abilities and for his skills behind the stumps. Dhoni began his ODI career in 2004 against Bangladesh but unfortunately missed out on scoring a single run in the process. But the right-handed batsman didn’t waste much time and scored 148 against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam in April 2005. He has so far scored 9496 runs in 296 ODIs.

In 2007, India won the inaugural World T20 under his captaincy while in 2011, Dhoni became the second Indian skipper to lead the country to a World Cup triumph when India defeated Sri Lanka in the finals in Mumbai. 2 years later, MS became the only captain to win all three ICC trophies after the men in Blue won Champions Trophy 2013. Here’s how his colleagues and others are wishing the former captain on his special day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

