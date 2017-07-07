Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Twitteratti wishes ‘Mr Helicopter’ as he turns 36

MS Dhoni turns 36. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni turns 36. (Source: AP)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 36 on Friday. The Jharkhand boy is known for his hard-hitting batting abilities and for his skills behind the stumps. Dhoni began his ODI career in 2004 against Bangladesh but unfortunately missed out on scoring a single run in the process. But the right-handed batsman didn’t waste much time and scored 148 against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam in April 2005. He has so far scored 9496 runs in 296 ODIs.

In 2007, India won the inaugural World T20 under his captaincy while in 2011, Dhoni became the second Indian skipper to lead the country to a World Cup triumph when India defeated Sri Lanka in the finals in Mumbai. 2 years later, MS became the only captain to win all three ICC trophies after the men in Blue won Champions Trophy 2013. Here’s how his colleagues and others are wishing the former captain on his special day.

Happy Birthday to a legend of the game @msdhoni .Thank you for all that you have done and wish you the best in life.#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/YWExIXz9rH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 7 July 2017

Happy birthday @msdhoni 🎂🎉🎁Have a gr8 day and a fabulous year mahi👍😊 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 7 July 2017

When @msdhoni walks out to bat he will already be a year older as far as time at home goes! #WIvIND #happybirthdayMSD #Champion — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 6 July 2017

Here’s wishing Mahi bhai a very happy birthday 🎉 @msdhoni and the cake will be ready 😜😉 pic.twitter.com/DEExk8cqWP — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 7 July 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd