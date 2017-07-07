Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts, tweets Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag took to social media and wished MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag took to social media and wished MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag wished MS Dhoni on his 36th birthday in his own manner. Sehwag took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Twitter account captioned, “To a man who has given Indian fans innumerable moments of joy, #HappyBirthdayMSD May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts.”

Sehwag and MS have played a lot of cricket together for India and the right-handed opener was an integral part of the Indian teams that won inaugural World T20 in 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011 under the leadership of Dhoni.

To a man who has given Indian fans innumerable moments of joy,#HappyBirthdayMSD

May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CVupTH4xDV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 7 July 2017

The wicketkeeper-batsman is presently in West Indies for a five-match bilateral ODI series and the right-hander celebrated his birthday with Indian team and wife Sakshi after concluding the series win against the hosts. In the video which is going viral on social media, Dhoni is cutting the cake while Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is spotted capturing the moments while Rishabh Pant, Sakshi are also in attendance.

After cutting the cake, Dhoni gave the first piece to his wife Sakshi as others applauded in the background. India now play one-off T20I against West Indies on Sunday and will then head back home. They next play Sri Lanka, in Sri Lanka, in July.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd