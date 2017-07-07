Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Captain Cool turns 36

MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all ICC Trophies. (Source: File) MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all ICC Trophies. (Source: File)

MS Dhoni, who is currently with the Indian cricket team for the five-match ODI and alone T20I series against West Indies, turned 36 on Friday. Born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, he is the third child to Pan Singh Dhoni. Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni initially had an interest in Badminton and Football, until his teacher asked him to join the school cricket team. After making his international debut in 2004, the right-handed batsman has led India for almost decade.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies — 50-over World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and World T20 — while also taking India to the top of the ICC Test rankings. After winning all the major ICC tournaments, Dhoni handed the role of captaincy to Virat Kohli.

The Jharkhand batsman first became the India captain in 2007 for the World T20 and he led a young Indian team to the title. Four years later, he led India to title victory in the 50-over World Cup in Mumbai. Two years later in 2013, Dhoni completed the treble of trophies by winning the Champions Trophy in London.

In the Indian Premier League, Dhoni is the most successful skipper. With Chennai Super Kings, he had won two IPL trophy while leading the team into six finals. In the last IPL season, Dhoni was with Rising Pune Supergiant which reached the final before losing to Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni started his new innings in 2010 as he married Sakshi Rawat and is a father to a daughter Ziva. The wicketkeeper-batsman is known for his love for motorbikes and is also fond of the Indian Army. The Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on 1 November 2011.

In 296 ODIs Dhoni has amassed 9496 runs at an average of 51.32 with 10 centuries and 64 fifties. While in Test, he scored 4876 runs before retiring from the longer format.

