Happy Birthday Misbah-ul-Haq: One of Pakistan’s most successful captains turns 43

Misbah-ul-Haq clicks a selfie with his wife and son. Misbah-ul-Haq clicks a selfie with his wife and son.

Misbah-ul-Haq, one of Pakistan’s most successful skipper, who recently ended his international career, turned 43 on Sunday. The right-handed batsman played his last game during the West Indies tour. Pakistan clinched the series 2-1 under Misbah’s captaincy, their first series win over the Windies.

Misbah-ul-Haq, during his successful career, made many records and one of them was his joint fastest Test century with Viv Richards. He scored a 100 in 56 balls against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014-15. The record was later broken by Brendon MCullum who smashed a hundred in 54 balls against Australia in 2015-16.

Pakistan, after batting first, posted 570/6 (d) in the first innings after Azhar Ali smashed 109 while Younis Khan scored a double ton. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq too came up with a hundred in the innings. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 261 to hand Pakistan a mammoth lead of 309 runs.

Pakistan didn’t enforce a follow-on and scored 293/3 (d) in the second innings. Both Azhar Ali scored and Misbah scored second hundred of the match where the captain notched up a ton in 56 balls.

Australia were handed over a target of 603 runs but they again failed to show any resistance and were all out for 246.

One of the most glorious moments from Misbah’s career came when his side grabbed a Test win at Lord’s against England. This was the first match of the 4-match Test series. Pakistan batted first and rode on the captain’s century to score 339 runs. In reply, England were bundled out for 272 in the first innings.

Pakistan then handed England a target of 283 runs after scoring 215 runs in the second innings. England were all out for 207 as Pakistan won the match by 75 runs.

