Happy Birthday Michael Hussey: ‘Mr. Cricket’ turns 42

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey turned 42 on Saturday. Fondly called, ‘Mr Cricket’, Hussey had played a number of match-winning innings for his side. He made a cut in the ODI team in 2004 and played 185 matches while donned the Test and T20I jersey in 2005. He played 79 matches in the longest format while 38 in the shortest version.

The left-arm player though had played a number of scintillating knocks for his side but one of them came against Pakistan during second semi-final of Wrold T20 2010.

Pakistan were defending the tournament that they had won in 2009 in England. Batting first, Pakistan rode on Kamran Akmal’s 50 and Umar Akmal’s unbeaten 56 to post 191/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia lost David Warner for a duck and were later left tottering at 105/5 when David Hussey was undone by Abdur Rehman.

Australia kept on losing wickets at equal intervals. Steve Smith’s dismissal pushed the Michael Clake-led side on the backfoot. Smith departed when the scorecard read 144/7 in 17.1 overs. But Mike Hussey had some other plans as he stood strong at the crease and took the game into the last over where the Aussies required 18 runs.

Mitchell Johnson was batting with Hussey and the left-handed player rotated the strike on the very first delivery. Now the ask was 17 runs from 5 deliveries. Hussey smashed the next two consecutive deliveries for six while scored a boundary on the fourth one. The left-hander then finished off the game in style after he smacked a maximum on the penultimate ball to win the match by 3 wickets and de-throne Pakistan. Hussey remained unbeaten at 60 runs.

