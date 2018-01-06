Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain turns 59

Kapil Dev turned 59 on Saturday. Kapil Dev turned 59 on Saturday.

Legendary and dynamic India all-rounder Kapil Dev turned 59 on Saturday. The charismatic captain who led India to its first World Cup triumph in 1983 till date remains as one of the greatest all-rounders that India has ever produced. As he turned a year older cricketing fraternity conveyed their wishes to the ‘Harayan Hurricane’. Regarded as one of the greatest the game has ever seen, Kapil Dev has left an indelible mark on the sport that will surely remain in the years to come.

After making his debut in 1978 Kapil Dev went on to play 131 Test matches in which he picked up 434 wickets at an average of 29.64. Along with it he also picked up a stunning 23 five-wicket hauls. He was equally impressive with the bat in the longest format of the game where he scored 5248 runs at an average of 31.05. He also slammed 8 hundreds and 27 half-centuries. Towards the end of his career, Kapil added yet another feather to his cap when he broke the record of Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets) to become the then-highest wicket-taker (434) in Test cricket.

In ODIs, Kapil Dev hit 3783 runs in 225 matches with 14 half-centuries and only one hundred. But his solitary hundred was the sensational unbeaten 175 that he hit against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup. He also took 253 wickets in ODI cricket.

Another unique record that the legendary player holds is that he was never run-out in his career. Furthermore, Kapil Dev is the only player in Test cricket to score 4000 runs and take 400 wickets. He is also the youngest player to complete 100, 200 and 300 wickets in Test cricket. In 2010 he was posthumously inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. In a career spanning over 16 years, Kapil Dev also remained one of the fittest cricketers. Revealing the secret behind it, in an interview with Sportstar he had said, “It has come from running. It was the most important aspect of my training. To have strong legs you have to run a lot.”

