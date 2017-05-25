Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: Only second bowler to take hat-trick on ODI debut

Kagiso Rabada eventually returned with figures of 6/16 in 8 overs. (Source: Express Photo) Kagiso Rabada eventually returned with figures of 6/16 in 8 overs. (Source: Express Photo)

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada turned 22 on Thursday. The right-handed fast bowler has so far played 35 ODIs and 17 Test matches for the Proteas side and is one of the two bowlers in the history of the game to bag a hat-trick on his debut ODI match.

Rabada made his debut against Bangaldesh in a three-match ODI series and stamped authority in the very first game that he played. South Africa took on hosts Bangladesh in Mirpur and the home side after winning the toss elected to bat first.

The right-arm fast bowler first during the 4th over of the innings cleaned up opener Tamim Iqbal for a duck when the wood work behind the left-handed batsman was dismantled off a york-length delivery.

On the very next delivery, he removed Liton Das after he was caught by Behardien at mid-wicket without troubling the scorers. The Proteas bowler etched his name on the last delivery of this over when he trapped Mahmudullah in front of the stumps to scalp the hat-trick.

Rabada eventually returned with figures of 6/16 in 8 overs and also bowled 3 maidens during the course. Bangaldesh were bundled out for 160 in 36.3 overs.

In reply, South Africa chased down the target with ease. Opener Quinton de kock scored 35 while, Faf du Plessis and Rilee Rossouw played a vital role of anchoring their side to win. Du Plessis scored an unbeaten 63 while Rossouw remained unbeaten at 45 as South Africa won the match by 8 wickets.

