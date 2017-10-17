‘Happy Birthday Jumbo!’ Virender Sehwag wishes Anil Kumble on his 47th birthday

Anil Kumble got a six-wicket haul in a match against Pakistan after Virender Sehwag had scored a 300. (Source: Virender Sehwag Twitter) Anil Kumble got a six-wicket haul in a match against Pakistan after Virender Sehwag had scored a 300. (Source: Virender Sehwag Twitter)

Virender Sehwag wished former India captain and coach Anil Kumble on the occassion of the latter’s birthday. Kumble turned 47 on Tuesday and Sehwag, who is a long time teammate of the former spinner, wished him in his own unique manner. “Jai jai Shiv Shambho, Happy Birthday Jumbo !” he said in the tweet, after pointing out that Kumble’s birthday matches falls on the same day as Dhanteras this year.

Kumble and Sehwag were part of the Indian team that toured Pakistan for a five-match ODI series and three-match Test series in 2004.

It was in the first Test at Multan that Sehwag famously scored a triple century. Kumble took eight-wickets in that match, including a six-wicket haul in the Pakistan second innings. Both were also part of the team that Sourav Ganguly led to the 2003 World Cup final.

On Dhanteras, wishing one of India’s greatest Dhan @anilkumble1074 bhai a very happy birthday.

Jai jai Shiv Shambho,

Happy Birthday Jumbo ! pic.twitter.com/avEDcOgeWJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 17 October 2017

Sehwag’s was one of the names that were in contention for replacing Kumble as coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. Kumble had vacated the post after a highly successful year after he said that he came to know the “reservations” that captain Virat Kohli had with his style. Eventually, though, Ravi Shastri won the race and has continued as India coach ever since. Sehwag had recently said in a TV news channel that he probably didn’t make the cut becuase of a lack of “setting.”

