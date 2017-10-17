Diwali 2017
  • ‘Happy Birthday Jumbo!’ Virender Sehwag wishes Anil Kumble on his 47th birthday

‘Happy Birthday Jumbo!’ Virender Sehwag wishes Anil Kumble on his 47th birthday

Virender Sehwag wished former India captain and coach Anil Kumble in his own unique way.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 17, 2017 9:59 am
anil kumble birthday, virender sehwag, happy birthday anil kumble, kumble birthday, Anil Kumble got a six-wicket haul in a match against Pakistan after Virender Sehwag had scored a 300. (Source: Virender Sehwag Twitter)
Related News

Virender Sehwag wished former India captain and coach Anil Kumble on the occassion of the latter’s birthday. Kumble turned 47 on Tuesday and Sehwag, who is a long time teammate of the former spinner, wished him in his own unique manner. “Jai jai Shiv Shambho, Happy Birthday Jumbo !” he said in the tweet, after pointing out that Kumble’s birthday matches falls on the same day as Dhanteras this year.

Kumble and Sehwag were part of the Indian team that toured Pakistan for a five-match ODI series and three-match Test series in 2004.

It was in the first Test at Multan that Sehwag famously scored a triple century. Kumble took eight-wickets in that match, including a six-wicket haul in the Pakistan second innings. Both were also part of the team that Sourav Ganguly led to the 2003 World Cup final.

Sehwag’s was one of the names that were in contention for replacing Kumble as coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. Kumble had vacated the post after a highly successful year after he said that he came to know the “reservations” that captain Virat Kohli had with his style. Eventually, though, Ravi Shastri won the race and has continued as India coach ever since. Sehwag had recently said in a TV news channel that he probably didn’t make the cut becuase of a lack of “setting.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    34
    Zone A - Match 127
    FT
    31
    Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (34-31)
    Oct 17, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 51
    Oct 17, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 128

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 