Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: Wishes pour in as fast bowler turns 29

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma turned 29 on Saturday and wishes pour for the right-hander on social media from all around. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture with Ishant on his Instagram account that was captioned, “Many many happy returns of the day, @ishant.sharma29! Stay blessed!”

Indian players Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya too wished the right-handed bowler on his special day. Rohit tweeted, “Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair 😉 Have a great day @ImIshant” while Hardik wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to the ‘towering’ presence of Indian cricket, @ImIshant. A great player on the field, a lot of fun off it.”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag continued his hilarious ways as he posted, “Happy Birthday @ImIshant .

Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed.”

One of the most brilliant bowling performances from Ishant Sharma came at Lord’s in 2014 when he bagged career best figures of 7/74 against England in second innings.

India after batting first rode on Ajinkya Rahane’s 103 to score 295 runs in first innings while hosts England notched up a total of 319 to take first innings lead. Later in second innings, the visiting team smashed 342 runs.

Ishant produced a scintillating spell of fast bowling and peppered the English batsmen with a number of short deliveries to push them on backfoot. He eventually scalped 7 wickets to anchor India to a win by 95 runs.

